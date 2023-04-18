Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,979 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 117,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,687. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

