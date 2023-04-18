Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. 171,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.