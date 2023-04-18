Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.19. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

