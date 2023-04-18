Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,209,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 370,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 216,625 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.17. 1,227,979 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.