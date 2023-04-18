Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.60. 82,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

