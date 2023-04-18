Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. 287,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.