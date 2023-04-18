ASD Price Tops $0.0652 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. ASD has a total market cap of $43.06 million and $4.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.14 or 1.00065291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06096299 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,286,985.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

