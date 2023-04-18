Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 7,136 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

