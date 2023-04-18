Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 7,136 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Capital Group (AC)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.