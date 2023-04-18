AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.6 %

AZN stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,965. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

