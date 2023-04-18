Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 3,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

