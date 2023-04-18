AtonRa Partners Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 6,732,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,771,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

