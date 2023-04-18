AtonRa Partners Has $1.02 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,390,000 after purchasing an additional 588,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,666,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,101,563. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

