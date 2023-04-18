AtonRa Partners Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCYC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,050. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 779.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,486 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $31,369.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,839.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

