AtonRa Partners Has $581,000 Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,193 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,594 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 767,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,050. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

