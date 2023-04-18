AtonRa Partners Has $837,000 Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in LendingClub were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. 801,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,801. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $769.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

