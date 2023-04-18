AtonRa Partners Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,627. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

