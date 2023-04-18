AtonRa Partners Sells 1,577 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $200.59. The company had a trading volume of 652,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

