AtonRa Partners Sells 171 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AtonRa Partners lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

NYSE TDY traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.78. 27,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

