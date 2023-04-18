AtonRa Partners Sells 18,788 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,788 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in SunPower were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

SunPower Profile

Get Rating

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

