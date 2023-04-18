AtonRa Partners Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.18. 168,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,625. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

