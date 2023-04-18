Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,631,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 184,796 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 347,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after buying an additional 126,208 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,343.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 113,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $99.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.