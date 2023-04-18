Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Up 0.5%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.74. Approximately 18,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on APR.UN shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.03.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.91.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
