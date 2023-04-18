Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Up 0.5%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.74. Approximately 18,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APR.UN shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.03.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.