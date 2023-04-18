Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,061,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 10.4 %
Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 138.38%.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.
