Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$13.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 3.3 %

TSE AYA traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.38. The company had a trading volume of 88,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,376. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,042.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.60.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

