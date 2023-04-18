B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $25.78.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
