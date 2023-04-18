Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 125,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $124.35.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

