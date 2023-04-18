Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,493 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,715,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,779,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $336.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.50. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $367.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

