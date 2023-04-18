Bailard Inc. Acquires 7,756 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.86. 3,985,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

