Bailard Inc. Buys 9,195 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,740. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

About Morgan Stanley

Get Rating

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

