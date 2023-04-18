Bailard Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.63. 31,970,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,360,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average is $186.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $688.22 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

