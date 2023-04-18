Bailard Inc. Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.31. 612,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

