Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,670. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

