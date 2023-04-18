Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,409,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 75,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,831,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.12. 99,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,108. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

