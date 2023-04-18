Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.