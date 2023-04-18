Baker Hughes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 20,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of 790% compared to the typical volume of 2,280 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,375,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 901,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 83,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 5,925,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

