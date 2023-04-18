Balaji Gandhi Sells 2,113 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $67,256.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,040.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 232,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

