Banc of California (BANC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 247,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 190,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 152,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 117,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

