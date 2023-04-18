BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 995,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.62.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

