Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of BLX opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $671.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
