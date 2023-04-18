Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.25 on April 19th

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.2511 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91.

Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSAC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 768,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $7,510,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 854.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 274,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Further Reading

