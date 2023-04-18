Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 869,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 283,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

