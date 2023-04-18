Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,304,000 after acquiring an additional 376,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of HST stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
