Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 618,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 526.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,411,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 2,026,123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

