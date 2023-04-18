Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.38 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Textron worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

See Also

