Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.58 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $30,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

