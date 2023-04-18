Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

