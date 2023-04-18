BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

