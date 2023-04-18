BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. BankUnited makes up 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,682,000 after buying an additional 292,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,791,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,209,000 after buying an additional 60,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,196,000 after buying an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

