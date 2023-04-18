Barclays Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $74.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $154.96.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,994 shares of company stock worth $1,471,991 and have sold 156,632 shares worth $10,456,432. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

