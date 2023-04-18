Barclays Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $201.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

